Crass Zille out of order once again

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille's remarks that it is better to be poor in the Western Cape than anywhere else in the country, were offensive.



On Tuesday, while responding to a question about her thoughts on the calls for the relief funds meant for KwaZulu-Natal after the deadly floods to be managed by non-governmental organisations, Zille told Radio 702 that these were a reflection of a breakdown of "confidence that the public in general have with the government"...