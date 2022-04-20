Distorted historical narratives are an insult to Africans

Land at centre of struggle

The history sketched by Tony Heard in City Press, April 10, is what Patrice Lumumba described as history of Washington and London. It is fraught with omissions, effectively distancing itself from the truth. Foremost in the omission is the exclusion of the thinking of Africans and the philosophies they expounded in reflecting on their circumstances and oppression.



Surely when you want to talk about the French Revolution you have to talk about Voltaire, Jean Jacques Rousseau. The Aushimotos, Hintsas, Ndlebe, Mzilikazis, Moshoeshoes and Sekhukhunes did not wage a war to acquire human rights...