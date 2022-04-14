Radiology leads the drive to save time, and lives – and time could mean the difference between life and death

It is generally accepted that time is money. In medicine, time could mean the difference between life and death. As a branch of medicine, Radiology assist in saving time to achieving accurate diagnosis, thereby saving lives.



Radiology uses a lot of computers, machines and a lot of complex equipment. In the country we have excellent Radiologists and equally good machines. We’re exposed to a broad spectrum of disease profile to always learn from. Unlike places like the US, we’re unfortunately not yet widely exposed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) which I believe will lead us to bridging the gap in terms of speeding up diagnoses, especially for centres that do not yet have a full time Radiologist on site. In Radiology we’ve been doing “remote medicine” for a while. With advancements in roll-out of high-speed internet we are able to swiftly send image data between locations...