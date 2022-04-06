Department fails pupils yet again
Certain as the sun will rise in the east and set in the west tomorrow, it seems every academic year would be incomplete without the often shambolic delivery and in some instances non-delivery of textbooks to schoolchildren.
The second quarter of the year kicked off yesterday with the return of pupils to classes in the middle of normalisation as we recover from the Covid-19 pandemic that has changed, probably for good, the way we live...
