Heartache of SA's abandoned children
Newborns abandoned in hospitals, on the streets, in dustbins and even in sewers while older children are neglected, left to their own devices or abused.
This is the heartbreaking picture that has emerged as the government reports that more than 1,000 children have been abandoned in SA in the past two years. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.