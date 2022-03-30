SABC a catalyst for social change, educates citizens about their rights

The SABC is one of the most important statutory institutions established to play an active role in the realisation of democracy, in line with the key tenets of the South African Constitution Act 108 of 1996.

The fundamental existence of this Constitution is to protect the rights of citizens as stipulated in the Bill of Rights, and the SABC as a public service content provider, continues to play a pivotal role in the protection and preservation of the human rights.

In particular, the SABC has over the years proven to be a catalyst for social change by raising awareness and educating citizens about their rights and restoring their dignity through a plethora of diverse programming.

The SABC, in its editorial policies, is identified as an important institution which is set to play a role in healing the divisions of the past, promote respect for democratic values and human rights.

It is against this background that the responsibility bestowed upon the SABC, which boasts 19 radio stations, with the inclusion of Channel Africa which is broadcast in several African countries and five video entertainment services, should also be seen from a social justice perspective.