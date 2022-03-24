Covid-19 not yet beaten

After two years of nationwide lockdown and restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced that we are returning, as far as possible, to the lives that we lived before the pandemic.



Though careful not to declare that the pandemic is over, Ramaphosa sought to place the country on a path to resume normal life by stating: “We are now ready to enter a new phase in our management of the pandemic...