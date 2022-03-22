Sharpeville residents’ struggle continues
The brutality of the apartheid government was revisited yesterday as the country commemorated the March 21 1960 killing of 69 people in Sharpeville, who had gathered for a peaceful demonstration against “pass laws”.
Many others were injured during the massacre, when police opened fire on men, women and children on the day now observed as Human Rights Day. The victims of the massacre paid a huge price with their lives so that we could all enjoy the freedoms we have today. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.