Sharpeville residents’ struggle continues

The brutality of the apartheid government was revisited yesterday as the country commemorated the March 21 1960 killing of 69 people in Sharpeville, who had gathered for a peaceful demonstration against “pass laws”.



Many others were injured during the massacre, when police opened fire on men, women and children on the day now observed as Human Rights Day. The victims of the massacre paid a huge price with their lives so that we could all enjoy the freedoms we have today. ..