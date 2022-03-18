Time more women become kings of their genre
Male body count rises as tide turns
When Macklemore happened upon the rap industry it was a time when black rappers were still happily comfortable with homophobia, transphobia and sexism.
While many might not see his work as artistically deserving of a Grammy win, Macklemore made rap music that was light-years ahead of the veterans who were apparent leaders of the hip-hop game. ..
