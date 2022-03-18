Gender equality does not equate to the exclusion of men

We should focus on competence, humility and integrity in choosing leaders

Perhaps we take certain things for granted. Let me make this clearer: gender equality is not the exclusion of men. In fact, when we talk about gender equality, we are talking about the equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities of women and men, girls and boys. This also applies to inclusion of women, and does not mean the extinction of the participation of men.



While I understand that we must have bias towards women to advance their inclusion, due to societal ills that are a result of past injustices, we also have the responsibility to know where to draw the line. Our society aims to make men and boys invisible, and that is not right...