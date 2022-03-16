Africa must modernise logistics and finance to benefit from intra-continental trade boom

The World Bank predicts that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will boost regional income by $450bn by the year 2035 and lift 30-million people out of poverty. This should be a game-changer for entrepreneurs.



As an organisation positioning itself as the leading Pan-African banking group on the continent, we see critical challenges to address before we can capture the projected growth...