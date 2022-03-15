Joburg job adverts were insensitive

In the last week thousands of young people flocked to the offices of the South African Police Services desperately hoping to secure jobs from the opportunities available in the organisation’s 2022 recruitment cycle.



A visual depiction of this desperation was perhaps most evident at the Gauteng provincial police offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, where job seekers formed snaking queues as they lined up for the few spots available. ..