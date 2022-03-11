When 'reality shows' hide the reality of scandalous stars
Dirty linene often lurks just behind the glamour
While marrying a royal or scoring a sugar daddy has become a sour exploit that ends in poor mental health or death, one of the best options next to making your own money is becoming a WAG.
The “wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen” is a world of its own filled with glamour outside of the beautiful games their men play. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.