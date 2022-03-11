When 'reality shows' hide the reality of scandalous stars

Dirty linene often lurks just behind the glamour

While marrying a royal or scoring a sugar daddy has become a sour exploit that ends in poor mental health or death, one of the best options next to making your own money is becoming a WAG.



The “wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen” is a world of its own filled with glamour outside of the beautiful games their men play. ..