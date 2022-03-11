Columnists

When 'reality shows' hide the reality of scandalous stars

Dirty linene often lurks just behind the glamour

11 March 2022 - 10:07
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

While marrying a royal or scoring a sugar daddy has become a sour exploit that ends in poor mental health or death, one of  the best options next to making your own money is becoming a WAG.

The “wives and girlfriends of high-profile sportsmen” is a world of its own filled with glamour outside of the beautiful games their men play. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...