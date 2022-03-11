Mbalula behaves more like a celebrity and influencer than a politician

'Mr Fix It' must concentrate on cabinet post and leave social media alone

Undoubtedly, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is the most active and most followed politician on social media, specifically Twitter.



Unfortunately, the former ANC Youth League president says little or less about the plans, programmes and policies to improve his department. "Mr Fix It", as he calls himself on Twitter, does not fix or repair anything but seems to break everything...