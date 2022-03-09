Europe pulling the strings of Russian-Ukraine conflict

Maybe something good can still come out of the standoff between Russia, Nato and the West, such as a new political, economic and military world order where no single group of people has a monopoly on how things happen on Earth. It has become crystal clear now that we have human gods who can decide who lives or dies.



All of us on this planet are on life support due to an economic and political system that is controlled by the US and Europe. As tragic as the situation in Eastern Europe is, it cannot be correct for righteousness' sake to pour arms into Ukraine and encourage Ukrainians to kill Russians, and in the same vein claim to stand for peace...