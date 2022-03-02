Return to contact lectures makes for holistic experience
Online tuition is a welcome feature of education today but a hydrid model is the future
For the past two years, students in tertiary institutions have had to negotiate the choppy waters of online tuition. Thousands of students at universities across the country will be returning to face-to-face learning. But it will require a reconnection that might take time.
In many spheres, one’s journey is often as memorable – sometimes even more so – than one’s experiences at a destination. The SA education context is no exception. ..
