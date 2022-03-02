Racism demeans human dignity on basis of identity

Victims of prejudice need only to prosper to break the back of scourge

Non-racialism is a prejudice-free atmosphere in which human beings recognise each other as human, as defined by being indigenous to some part of the Earth’s surface, having a language, feeding on some type of own food, dressing in a way influenced by the climate of the part of the Earth indigenous to them and the temerity to accord respect to each other on the basis of being human before the matter of identity is contemplated



Humans themselves extol their human worth through assertiveness and pride in who they are, never crouching in the presence of another, placing their wares (creations) openly for all who would fancy to enjoy them...