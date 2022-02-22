Governing SA not ANC birthright

Shortly before the local government elections last November the ANC turned to its veterans, including former president Thabo Mbeki to help boost its PR machinery. Mbeki duly went on the campaign trail, speaking to its supporters and other groupings.



Quite refreshing was his frank characterisation of the state of the party, the impact of its blind factionalism, the erosion of its integrity and poor quality of its membership. ..