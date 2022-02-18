Chasing multiple streams of income can affect quality of your work

Also, take stock and spend time with your loved ones

There is a Setswana proverb that says, “Kgetse ya madi ga e tlale.” Loosely translated it means, “A sack used to put money away never gets full.” I remember this saying every time an opportunity to make money outside my monthly salary is presented before me. Over the years, I have accepted that I am cut from a completely different fabric that is extinct. In as much as I appreciate money and having it, I don’t allow the longing to chase after it to be a main priority in my life.



Perhaps this is why I would argue with what the renowned financial genius, Warren Buffett, cautions us about. He says, “Never rely on a single source of income.” Basically, he urges us to find ways to bring in money from a variety of sources...