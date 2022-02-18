Chasing multiple streams of income can affect quality of your work
Also, take stock and spend time with your loved ones
There is a Setswana proverb that says, “Kgetse ya madi ga e tlale.” Loosely translated it means, “A sack used to put money away never gets full.” I remember this saying every time an opportunity to make money outside my monthly salary is presented before me. Over the years, I have accepted that I am cut from a completely different fabric that is extinct. In as much as I appreciate money and having it, I don’t allow the longing to chase after it to be a main priority in my life.
Perhaps this is why I would argue with what the renowned financial genius, Warren Buffett, cautions us about. He says, “Never rely on a single source of income.” Basically, he urges us to find ways to bring in money from a variety of sources...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.