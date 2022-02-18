A need for president to hold Q&A sessions regularly

Work of political leaders and government not secret

I couldn’t stop channel hopping when I realised that shortly after his response to the state of the nation debate that President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday afternoon finally sat down with members of the fourth estate in a question-and-answer session.



My mind raced back to an epoch when one Donald Trump, then president of the US where his media engagements mostly denigrated into chaotic circus, with either him or his numerous press secretaries from Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders to Kayleigh McEnany engaging in a hostile public spat with the media, calling some names such as a fake news factory, referring to CNN and its journalists...