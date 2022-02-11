Now is time to buy property before interest rate hikes by the central bank

Banks focus more on your affordability during rate hike cycle

The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) recently increased the interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.5%, the second consecutive increase since November. What this indicates is that we are at the start of an interest rate hike cycle, after the recent rate reduction cycle that featured more than six consecutive interest rate reductions and led to a historic low of 7%.



The question that many South Africans have on their mind is: will this be the start of multiple rate hikes that will see the country return to interest rate levels of more than 10% and effectively wipe out the benefit of the low interest rates we enjoyed for the past two years?..