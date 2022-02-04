Black men always play unfair game of abuse of power in so many ways
Dismissal of Magopeni from SABC newsroom is testament to that
The late Bell Hooks posits that “Love cannot coexist with domination.”
More than ever before, I am convinced that men hate women, especially black women. What I term an unfair dismissal of the esteemed, morally upright and arguably one female leader who restored some sense of credibility in the SABC newsroom was a testament to that...
