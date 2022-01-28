There's no legislation on mandatory vaccination
Policy not covered by health and safety in the workplace
The recent arbitration award by the CCMA on the issue relating to mandatory vaccination has caused much controversy, but this came as no surprise.
Subsequently, I listened to a talk show on the radio where the same issue was discussed. The guest was an attorney who expressed a view that an employee who refuses to take a vaccine would consequently be permanently incapacitated...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.