Syllabus changes need all on board

This week the department of basic education presented a learning recovery programme aimed at making up for study time lost due to the Covid-19 lockdown.



The proposed framework was unveiled at the yearly basic education lekgotla hosted in Johannesburg on Wednesday. According to the presentation, the proposed plan entails cutting the curriculum to ensure deeper learning and a “focus on vocational and occupational education”, as reported by our sister publication Sunday Times Daily...