Too much emphasis is placed on matric pass mark as end of education

Obsession with results presupposes school ends at the end of grade 12

The perennial brouhaha over the matric results and the attendant quibbling over the 30% pass rate are both misplaced as they divert attention from the real challenges facing the education system.



The SA education system is bedevilled by innumerable challenges that include inter alia poorly trained teachers, dismal leadership, overcrowded classrooms and low discipline...