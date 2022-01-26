Security at schools is critical

Apartheid town planners designed townships as more or less reservoirs of cheap labour where an economic aimed at serving a section of the population could be sustained. The chief architect of the grand plan, Hendrik Verwoerd, saw little value in aiding the African to develop beyond a point where they could be any use to the white establishment if they offered more than their labour.



Thus in these vast reserves where the "natives" were housed, little regard was paid to education, the only means proven over time to be an escape door from entrapment by poverty. Even when the evil system watered down the quality of education in the form of Bantu education, black pupils still managed to use education in many instances to better their lot later in life...