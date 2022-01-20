Education department must act on learning losses

Concern about how pupils' progress in maths is assessed

On January 24, the world celebrates the International Day of Education. The UN General Assembly proclaimed the day in celebration of the role of education in peace and development. Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility.



Without comprehensive and equal quality education and enduring possibilities for all, countries will not displace gender inequality and break the sequence of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults underdeveloped...