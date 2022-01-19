Happiness lies in your hands, not in material possessions

We are all born winners and no-one was born to fail

A happy person is not a person in a certain set of circumstances, but rather a person with a certain set of multitudes of attitudes. To be happy in life we ought and need to have a purpose and without it we are a lost cause.



Purpose and happiness doesn't mean driving a nice car, marrying a dead- gorgeous pretty wife, owning a beautiful mansion in affluent upmarket suburbs, and having a good job. We may still remain unhappy, unsatisfied and unfulfilled inside our hearts despite all these materialistic possessions which we may proudly own and show off. ..