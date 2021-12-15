Columnists

To survive 2022, you’ve got to keep bleeding

Businesses must adapt to changing markets

By Allon Raiz - 15 December 2021 - 08:00

I often meet small business owners and entrepreneurs who, from the outside, are thriving. Their businesses are growing. They’ve found a set of products or services that are really taking off. Life is moonshine and roses. What they don’t realise is that this is often an incredibly dangerous place to be.

Here’s why . . ...

