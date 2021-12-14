Coalitions must get to work now
It is often said that local government is at the coalface of service delivery to citizens and supports the most vulnerable members in communities in ways that transform their quality of life.
The economic, social and environmental wellbeing of residents in many of SA’s municipalities fall within the ambit of local councils and metros. Therefore, when citizens voted during the local government lections last month, their votes were an expression of a desire for their municipalities to fulfil their aspirations...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.