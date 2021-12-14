Coalitions must get to work now

It is often said that local government is at the coalface of service delivery to citizens and supports the most vulnerable members in communities in ways that transform their quality of life.



The economic, social and environmental wellbeing of residents in many of SA’s municipalities fall within the ambit of local councils and metros. Therefore, when citizens voted during the local government lections last month, their votes were an expression of a desire for their municipalities to fulfil their aspirations...