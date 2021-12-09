Leave a man who threatens to beat you up

“Did you really leave him for threatening to beat you?” I was once asked. I was in a relationship with a man for almost seven years, and throughout our relationship, he would threaten to beat me up whenever we had heated arguments. “I will f@# you up one day for addressing me like a child,” he would say.



Then one day, when he couldn’t reach me on my phone after trying for several times, he then decided to camp outside the building where I used to live. I was working as a cashier at a clothing store and we had stock-taking that day. I was always unreachable while at work and he knew this very well...