EFF, Action SA in Rasputin-like alliance

Shades of Rasputin in Malema's political orthodoxy

The famous motto in the early 1900s, “sin that you may obtain forgiveness”, was explored by one of the early “self-created” holy men, Gregory Rasputin.



Rasputin was the most notorious Russian monk and a drunkard, who used religious orthodoxy to manipulate people through their weaknesses, beliefs, social status, political standing and religion to achieve personal acceptance and approval in the royal family and society as a whole...