EFF, Action SA in Rasputin-like alliance
Shades of Rasputin in Malema's political orthodoxy
The famous motto in the early 1900s, “sin that you may obtain forgiveness”, was explored by one of the early “self-created” holy men, Gregory Rasputin.
Rasputin was the most notorious Russian monk and a drunkard, who used religious orthodoxy to manipulate people through their weaknesses, beliefs, social status, political standing and religion to achieve personal acceptance and approval in the royal family and society as a whole...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.