Columnists

EFF, Action SA in Rasputin-like alliance

Shades of Rasputin in Malema's political orthodoxy

By Stephen Matsemela - 08 December 2021 - 07:58

The famous motto in the early 1900s, “sin that you may obtain forgiveness”, was explored by one of the early “self-created” holy men, Gregory Rasputin.

Rasputin was the most notorious Russian monk and a drunkard, who used religious orthodoxy to manipulate people through their weaknesses, beliefs, social status, political standing and religion to achieve personal acceptance and approval in the royal family and society as a whole...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed