Let's resist renewed anti-Africa apartheid by the West
Hypocrisy of the rich world is damaging efforts to defeat pandemic
Outrageous, overreaction and hypocritical, but hardly surprising and not unexpected – ask China. And this has to be confronted head-on!
The preceding passage aptly describes the unfolding global crisis – the war, foretold, between the rich and the poor around the pandemic...
