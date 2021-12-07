Drowned student's family needs answers
It is discouraging that no-one of authority has explained to the parents of a drowned student how she died almost a week ago.
Two Orbit TVET student representative council (SRC) members died while swimming at The Venue Country Hotel in Hartbeespoort, North West on Tuesday last week. The two, Magdeline Manyama, 21, and Keanu Melamu were part of the SRC group attending a capacity building and skills development programme...
