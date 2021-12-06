We better count our blessings as heavens open up

Rainfall not a licence to use water irresponsibly

Most parts of the country are currently receiving much-needed rainfall. This is a good sign for water supply security as rainfall means more water in our water resources and in storage. We should be celebrating these rains as SA is a water scarce and dry country.



The rains help improve water levels in our dams and watercourses, meaning life to communities and the environment. It is therefore important to note that rainfall is not a licence to use water irresponsibly. Rain does not mean that there is extra water to play with...