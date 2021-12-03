Job creation is urgent and non-negotiable
It has always been a prevalent feature of SA cities and towns: men in blue overalls standing on street corners holding up signs advertising their skills and hoping for passing cars to pick them up so they can earn a living that day.
This was the public picture of unemployment in our country, ingrained in our national psyche. ..
