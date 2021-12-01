Progress of pupils should not be measured through pass rates

Education system must create generations of lifetime academic achievers

The provision of education to pupils can be said to be the raison d’etre of schools and their achievements represent a success indicator for such a goal.



It is for this reason that Learner Achievement is identified as one of the nine focus areas of Whole School Evaluation (WSE), which is a quality assurance system that enables schools and external supervisors to provide an account of the school’s performance and to show to what extent it meets national goals and the needs of the public and communities. ..