We can't let high rape stats go on

Gauteng police have released crime statistics for the third quarter of the year and again it paints a grim picture, showing that we are not making inroads in the fight against crime. Naturally, the focus was on major crimes, with murder and rape in sharp focus.



Murder, with a total of 1,320 victims, rose by 229 cases from the previous quarter. That was to be expected as the review period included the July violence and looting spree during which more than 300 people lost their lives...