Ntshidi's association with a political party taints journalism

Reporter's decision to report on elections and being on ActionSA list muddied the waters

Congratulations are in order for freelance journalist Edwin Ntshidi, who this week was sworn in as ActionSA proportional representative councillor for the City of Johannesburg following the bruising 2021 local government elections.



This is proof that journalists are activists in their own rights and not perpetual passengers or spectators in the political arena, as they use their might through their pens, microphones or cameras to report events and activities...