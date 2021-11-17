How teacher training can improve quality of education

I salute the department of basic education for recent hosting of the 21st National Teaching Awards at the Emperors Palace Hotel to celebrate and honour teachers that distinguished themselves in teaching and education. Learners too were recognised with National Learner Award for exemplary display of resilience and influence on peers. We congratulate schools and the awardees for this noble achievement during daunting Covid-19 challenges.



In her address, minister Angie Motshekga underscored the importance of staffing schools with highly qualified teachers. Teachers steeped in the knowledge and ability to disseminate curriculum achieve better learner performance and achievements...