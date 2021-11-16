SA constitution drafted contrary to laws of nature

Our democracy is not a perfect system

It is generally agreed that democracy is the best in comparison to the rest of the other systems despite its own shortcomings. But being the best does not necessarily mean it is not fatal. Democracy is like a good medicine which heals when administered with the right doses at the right intervals.



But overdosing with a good medicine could also become poisonous and kill. And so, if democracy is not properly managed, it becomes a poison that kills. There is a country at the southern tip of Africa that appears will be the first country to die from democracy overdose. Beware of this eventuality...