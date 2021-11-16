African continent in the throes of digital banking revolution

Boom in cross-border trade expected on continent

Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity ... but cash is king. Until you have run your own business or been tasked with managing the financial affairs of a high-growth entity, it is hard to get a true appreciation of this oft-repeated business mantra.



The events of 2020 have highlighted why vanity metrics in your business count for nothing and why you need the right tools to ensure you are measuring the right elements...