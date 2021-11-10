Being in the dark 13 years later not on

It has been 13 years since SA first experienced loadshedding. The blame was put squarely on then president Thabo Mbeki's administration, and the man himself did acknowledge his government's role in the fiasco and apologised for it.



Mbeki had ignored advice that there was a need to bolster the nation's power generation if we were to keep up with the demands placed on the grid by the phenomenal growth of the economy then. The aged and ageing power-generating infrastructure was simply no match for the demands of the economy...