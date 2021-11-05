Claims of IEC's decline are not fair
Asked by journalists what election management lessons the Independent Electoral Commission has learnt over this period, chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo responded: “Don’t try to organise an election of this size in 42 days.”
Though said in jest, the statement sums up what has arguably been the most testing year in the recent history of this institution...
