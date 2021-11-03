Our fate as a country lies in polls

The ballots are in, votes have been tallied and all things being equal, South Africans and all concerned within and without the boundaries of this land will by now know how the dye has been cast. The local government election 2021 has come and gone and different political formations, and the independents, are surveying the aftermath, some rejoicing in victory, others despairing in defeat.



The election campaigns and indeed the voting itself, amid the deadliest pandemic in living memory, were largely trouble-free, inching the democratic project in our country another step forward. ..