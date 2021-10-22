MaMkhize must be seen for who she really is, peddler of poverty porn

We have all heard it before – there is absolutely nothing real about reality TV, much like some of the faux punches and choreographed battles that take place on many a WWE stage. Or even the court cases by the likes of Judge Mathis and Judge Judy.



However, the fun escape and lavish premise of reality TV is fun. In its earlier days, the format was for seemingly down and out celebrities who needed to either make a comeback or still stay relevant in the public’s eye. Shows featuring Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown were examples of a time when younger consumers were invested in the realness of celebs and seeing them outside of the meticulous TV special or on Oprah (gosh – remember when that was the pinnacle of TV journalism)...