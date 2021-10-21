Crumbling tin shacks no surprise
In August last year, the premier of Limpopo, Stan Mathabatha, was photographed cutting a ribbon during a small ceremony to officially hand over tin structures to families in Talana, Tzaneen.
The structures were billed as the government's intervention to address accommodation needs heightened by the demand for social distancing during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.