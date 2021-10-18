Help end this killing spree
At least seven people have been killed in similar shooting incidents in Mamelodi township in Pretoria since August, with the latest attack took place at the weekend.
In a country like ours, where violence is commonplace, it cannot be ruled out that these killings may not necessarily be connected. However, the victims share a similar profile. They are all believed to be part of gang activities in the community...
