MEC acting as judge and jury over suspended teacher is unlawful, clumsy

Boshielo playing to the gallery over pupil's suicide is dangerous

The saga of the Limpopo teenage girl who committed suicide after she was allegedly bullied by her teacher continues with the suspension of the teacher a week ago.



It is not clear why the teacher was suspended though the pressure brought to bear by the parents and community members who protested against her continued presence at the school may have forced the hand of the provincial department to contain the volatile situation...