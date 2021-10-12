Ubuntu and spirit of wealth go hand in hand

The Nguni term ubuntu means humanity. It is sometimes translated as “I am because we are”. And the reality is one of humanity’s greatest driving forces is the desire for wealth, despite it being difficult to define. Modern life is under its spell.



But working towards virtues such as trustworthiness, compassion, honesty and empathy develop a different kind of wealth. Our financial and material lives are affected by our virtues, and that’s where ubuntu and the spirit of wealth go hand in hand. As businesspeople in the financial sphere, we spread the spirit of abundance, knowledge and generational wealth through entrenching culture and maintaining a deep understanding of financial markets. ..